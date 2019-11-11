BACKSTAGE ACCOMMODATIONS
- Purchaser shall provide one (1) clean, well-lit, well ventilated star dressing room capable of being locked at any time, and reserved for sole use of artist for entirety of engagement
- Dressing room shall be prepared and ready for artist arrival no later than 4 hours prior to show time.
- Dressing rooms shall be kept between 70 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit at all times.
- Rooms shall be on the same level as the stage or have easy access to it.
Trevor's room shall contain the following:
- Shower and bathroom facilities with hot and cold running water.
- Refrigerator
- At least two (2) large comfortable chairs or a couch
- At least two (2) electrical power outlets
- Four (4) clean black hand towels
- Four (4) clean white hand towels and soap
- Two (2) clean bath towels
- One (1) box of Kleenex tissues
- One (1) full-length mirror
- Clothing Steamer
- Ten (10) bottles room temperature FIJI water - 500ml
- Six (6) Regular Red Bull
- Bucket of ice, or access to ice
- Throat coat herbal tea
- Green Tea
- Mint Tea (not caffeinated)
- Unsalted Almonds
- Manuka Honey
- Cliff Protein Bars-Assorted
- Lara Bars-Assorted
- Fresh fruit juices (suggestions- orange, apple, guava, etc.)
- (6) Herbert's Lemonade- Assorted flavors
- Tea Kettle, hot water kettle, or access to boiling hot water
- Cups, ice, silverware, napkins, plates, coffee stir sticks
- Small package of full size drinking straws with bendable tip (5mm)
- Menus of nearby restaurants (we order dinner)
- Organic tortilla chips and organic guacamole/organic salsa
- Organic hummus
- Baked Lays Potato Chips- (1) large bag original flavor and (1) large bag sea salt and vinegar
- Baking soda
- Sea Salt
- One (1) small assorted fresh cut organic fruit platter
- One (1) small assorted organic veggie platter
- One (1) 16oz. bottle of ALKALOL nasal wash
WE DO NOT LIKE TO WASTE FOOD. WE APPRECIATE YOUR KINDNESS BUT PLEASE DON'T PROVIDE MORE PERISHABLE FOOD THAN IS REQUESTED.
5. All of the above catering needs shall be picked up and placed in rooms at least three hours prior to show time.
6. A humidifier shall be placed in the green room and turned on at least one hour prior to Artist arrival.
7. All members of Artist's team shall have access to hi-speed WiFi anywhere within the venue. WiFi login information shall be provided in advance or immediately upon arrival of Artist team.
8. Hardwired LAN connection.
Crew Room-Ready by load in
1. Tables and comfortable seating for (6)
2. Hospitality:
- Coffee maker
- Tea Kettle
- Fridge or cooler with clean ice
- Kind Chewy Granola Bars- small box, Oat and Honey
- Lara Bars- (6) assorted
- (6) cans of Coca Cola
- (6) cans of Dr. Pepper
- (24) bottles of FIJI water- 500ml
- (6) Red Bull
- (8) 20oz. bottles of Gatorade- orange or original
- (4) 15oz. cans of Guayaki Yerba Mate- Enlighten Mint, Revel Berry
- (6) unsweetened iced tea
- (1) bag of pretzels
- (1) bag of Original Sun Chips
- Sweet Tarts and Sour Patch candy
- Ground fair trade medium roast coffee
- (1) 16oz bottle French Vanilla Creamer (not powder)
- Dannon Oikos Yogurt- lemon, rasberry organic granola
- (4) cans of Guiness
- (12) bottles of Stella Artois
- Hot coffee- cream, sugar, and coffee cups
- Utensils- knives, forks, spoons, plates, napkins, cups
3. Crew Catering- breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Please discuss with Glenn Thornton (228) 761-6513 glenn@valiantprod.com
4. (6) clean bath towels