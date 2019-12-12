The classic cartoon plays on popular networks throughout the holiday season, up until Christmas, but this year “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is coming to life 7:30p.m. on Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St.
Oftentimes around the holidays, families find themselves cooped up inside because of the weather, but “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live” will be a great activity for them to go and enjoy the holiday season, Marketing & Communications Director Jeanine Holcomb, said.
The cast of the “Charlie Brown Christmas Live” production travels nationally, performing all across the country and in parts of Canada, she said. The tour runs from mid-November through the end of December every year, producer Todd Gershwin said.
This production has existed since 2017, Gershwin said.
“We had two separate touring productions in 2017, 2018 and 2019, resulting in hundreds of thousands of fans seeing the show,” Gershwin said.
Gershwin Entertainment, the company that produces “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live,” also produces other shows throughout the year.
What makes this reenactment of the classic story so unique is that the characters, who are usually depicted as cartoons, will come to life and tell the story.
“You get to witness it right in front of you, so you feel like you're a part of the story a bit more than you would just watching it on television,” Holcomb said.
While watching the cartoon in someone's home may be nostalgic and comfortable, being in a theater with others and experiencing this real and lifelike experience, as Holcomb describes it, will allow the audience to feel involved with story.
Getting to laugh with the audience and cast is a communal experience, Holcomb said.
What's different about this year's story is the new cast of actors and musicians. This year will also entail “a new director who has added his incredible vision to the show,” Gershwin said.
Older generations most likely grew up on this holiday special, since it first came out in 1965. Since then, the story has remained relevant to the holiday season.
“Charlie Brown is often misunderstood by his peers, but ultimately his friends are there for him and support him. This resonates with people, especially during the holiday times,” he said.
The holiday special airs annually, thus becoming a holiday classic around the world. Older generations now rewatch it with their kids as a family tradition, so this will be an opportunity for kids to enjoy this family story, and hope to pass it down to their kids someday.
“I think that the story remains so popular because folks have a connection with these characters. They also enjoy sharing them with a brand-new generation,” Gershwin said.
It’ll be one of those performances that crosses generational barriers, Holcomb said. Tickets will be sold at the gate for various prices depending on age. Cost of tickets can be found below.