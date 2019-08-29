Auditions for "It's a Wonderful Life" to begin

Auditions for the Stage Coach Players production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 at the Stage Coach Players theater, 125 S. 5th St. The play will be an adaptation of the 1946 Frank Capra film starring Jimmy Stewart. The original film told the story of George Bailey who learns to appreciate his life after he realizes what would happen if he never existed. Auditions are open to everyone over the age of seven, according to the Stage Coach Players website. After months of rehearsal, the play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 6 and 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Stage Coach Players theater.