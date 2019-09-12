Beach Boys Tribute band rocks Egyptian Theatre

DeKALB — There was nothing but smooth sailing and “Good Vibrations” for Saturday night’s audience for Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute. The event was held at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
During the performance, audience members would spontaneously join in, singing along with the band and clapping. This both inspired and captivated audience members. Sail On masterfully executed each classic hit, one after the other.
Everything about the event was done right. From the sound to the lights, a wave of nostalgia was created through an experience that any music lover would thoroughly enjoy.
The vibrations from the guitar echoing throughout the venue are sure to have stuck with audience members long after the event. Sail On is a band whose members have performed with a plethora of well respected musicians such as Brian Wilson’s band, The Zombies, Cheap Trick and Earth, Wind and Fire.
The event was a magical leap through time that music lovers young and old could enjoy. “Surfer Girl” was executed exceptionally well as audience members swayed from side to side, alluding to feelings of being on a beach elsewhere.
The event’s atmosphere from start to finish was very relaxed, which is exactly what the Beach Boys stood for. Audience members could lay back, close their eyes and enjoy the sweet, sweet melody of songs reminding them of sandier days.
During the performance, beach balls could be seen bouncing around in the audience, while classic hits such as “I Get Around” and “Surfer Girl” played wonderfully in the background. Sail On did a marvelous job bringing the songs of the Beach Boys to DeKalb.
“I thought the show was really cool,” junior human resource major Josette Heywood said. “It was nice to see all the people there to watch the show. I loved when they started hitting around beach balls like they were at a real Beach Boys concert. Honestly that was my favorite part, but overall I thought the show was good and entertaining, really a great experience.”