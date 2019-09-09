Campus Anthropology Museum opens for academic year

The Pick Museum of Anthropology opened with “Traditional Arts of the Bedouin” for the 2019-2020 school year Friday. Students will have the entire academic year to visit the exhibit as the artifacts will be on display until April 17 when they will go back to the University of Central Missouri, according to Rachel Wilson Loring.
This exhibit shows the culture and artifacts of the Bedouin tribes of the Middle East. There are camel prints on the walls, leading the way around the exhibit. From start to end, these prints, some say look like two coffee beans stuck together, bring the exhibit to life with camels and coffee beans being a huge factor in Middle Eastern culture. The exhibit also features Middle Eastern clothing with vibrant colors and beautifully textured materials.
“This was a pre-made exhibit. It took two to three weeks to prepare,” Emily Corrigan, a graduate assistant studying for her masters in Anthropology, said. The Camel Trap shown below is her favorite part of the exhibit. It’s a breathtaking piece and one of the artifacts that stood out.
Other than the clothing and prints, the rest of the exhibit’s artifacts are made from brass or steel, such as coffee cups and coffee containers.
Unlike other exhibits in museums, the “Traditional Arts of the Bedouin” catches the attention of children. The museum has an interactive exhibit for the children to try on clothes and head wraps worn in Saudi Arabia. Parents can capture these moments in a picture. This is a good opportunity for the kids to learn about different cultures. Right next to the interactive exhibit is a table with books of the culture.
For the past year, Rachel Wilson Loring has been the curator and assistant director at the Pick Museum of Anthropology in Cole Hall. She wanted to stick with the mission of the museum which is “to promote activism and social justice and culturally engaging exhibits and exhibitions.”
She said this was a great opportunity for the campus, to have something they didn’t already have in their collections. And to “create new relationships and new dialogues.” Since the Middle East has been broadcasted negatively, the museum wants “celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of its cultures.”
Going to Cole Hall to get information about Saudi Arabia and the Middle East might transform the perceptions of the culture. Feel free to ask questions, and admission is free.