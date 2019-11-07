DeKALB — NIU’s Capoeira Club welcomes anyone who wants to have fun while burning some calories.
Capoeira is an Afro-Brazillian Martial Art that integrates acrobatics and dance to the tune of energetic music.
Capoeira was created by African slaves that were captured by the Portugese and brought to Brazil to work in sugarcane fields, according to CapoeiraBrazilPelo.com. The enslaved workers starting doing the martial art form in preparation for their eventual fleeing. However, they had to disguise capoeira as folk dance to avoid having their plans spoiled.
Eventually, the slaves successfully fled and formed their own villages. However, on May 13, 1888, capoeira was made illegal by the Brazillian government out of fear that the former slaves would come together to use capoeira to overtake the government. If the government found out someone was practicing the martial art form, they’d be jailed.
In the 1930’s, capoeira was deemed legal by the Brazillian government.
Nowadays, it’s practiced worldwide and is Brazil’s second national sport.
NIU’s Capoeira Club meets every Thursday, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Chick Evans Field House, Studio 112. Newcomers are welcome and comfortable clothing is encouraged.