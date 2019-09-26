Chance the Rapper makes a surprise visit to NIU

Chance the Rapper surprised NIU when he made a visit to the women's volleyball team Wednesday night at Victor E. Court in the Convocation Center. The triple Grammy winner was at the center rehearsing for his upcoming concert in Chicago, according to women’s volleyball assistant coach Amy Angelos.
Representatives of the Convocation Center declined to comment about Chance’s appearance. Chance has an upcoming concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, according to Chance the Rapper’s official website.
At the practice, Chance came in for five minutes, spoke to the players, hi-fived them and took a group photo according to Angelos. “It was pretty awesome to have him at the practice,” Angelos said. “We had a really good practice, and having Chance there was icing on the cake.”
The women’s volleyball team posted about their surprise guest on Facebook and Twitter Thursday morning with the caption “That moment when Chance the Rapper comes to say hi during practice!”
Chance’s Chicago performance will be his last until Nov. 10 in Miami due to the rescheduling of his entire upcoming tour. This was done following the birth of his second child, a daughter named Marli, on Aug. 29, according to music news website Complex. The tour will be promoting Chance’s first studio album “The Big Day,” which was released July 26.
On a Sept. 9 Instagram post, Chance wrote “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”
The women’s volleyball team’s next game will be against Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Friday at Victor E. Court in the Convocation Center.