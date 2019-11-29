'Charlie's Angels' suffers from poor action

DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.