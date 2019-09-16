Committee for the Preservation of Wildlife to host floral decoration

DeKALB — The Committee for the Preservation of Wildlife will bring flora to the students of NIU with Art in the Park. The event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday outside Montgomery Hall, according to the NIU Calendar Page, and will be a place for NIU residents to design a flower pot and plant flowers in it.
The cost of flower pots is one dollar and seeds are free. The first meeting of The Committee for the Preservation of Wildlife will be Sept. 26 in Montgomery Hall 422, according to the group’s Facebook page.