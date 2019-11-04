Composer meets with music students

American composer Libby Larsen is on campus this week for the NIU New Music Festival. A series of five concerts will be held at the NIU Music Building from Tuesday to Friday, showcasing the works of different musical composers.
Larsen met with some of the students in the Music Composition program Monday during a seminar. The students were each given the opportunity to share one of their current projects with the famous composer to get feedback on their work.
The constructive comments Larsen provided to the students explained how young composers can work on improving their writing techniques and fixing bad habits. She challenged the students to think about how they can create contrast in their music through the altercation of rhythms and stylistic motifs.
Larsen advised students to be mindful of how music written in a computer program will be translated to a real, physical instrument. Sometimes a note may sound good to the composer, but the music might be impossible for a performer to actually play.
Larsen also spoke about how the setting of a performance can dramatically change the ideas of a piece of music and how sound travels depending on if it is taking place in a large concert hall or a small recital room.
Musical works by Larsen will be performed by the NIU Wind Symphony on at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall.
Larsen, born in 1950 in Delaware, has over 500 published musical works in her long career as a composer, according to her music website. She is a co-founder of the Minnesota Composers Forum and a member of the American Composers Forum. Having spent much of her life in Minnesota, she has written many pieces inspired by the nature around her, though she also has many more diverse compositions with different inspirations.
More information about Libby Larsen and her compositions can be found at https://libbylarsen.com/