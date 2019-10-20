Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis tribute group to perform in DeKalb

DeKALB — The Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis Tribute Show will perform 8 p.m. Friday at The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.
The act will pay tribute to the famous duo of singer Dean Martin, played by Tom Stevens, and comedian Jerry Lewis, played by Tony Lewis, according to the Egyptian Theatre website.
Comedy and music will be the main focus of the show, with some back and forth banter between “Martin” and “Lewis,” Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director of the Egyptian Theatre, said.
The Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis Tribute Show last performed at the Egyptian Theatre in the fall of 2015, Holcomb said.
“[Stevens and Tony] were absolutely fantastic and very entertaining [in 2015],” Holcomb said
Much like the original Martin and Lewis, Stevens and Tony, were solo acts who came together to create an act blending their talents, Stevens and Tony said in a 2015 interview for Australian talk show Studio 10. Both performers have been doing their acts for over 30 years, Stevens and Tony said in the same interview.
The show came together very quickly, Stevens, who remarked how well he and Tony work together as Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, said.
The show has been well received by critics and audiences, according to the Egyptian Theatre website. Among these positive reviewers was Deanna Martin, Dean Martin’s daughter, who praised Stevens’ performance as her father.
“I’ve never seen anyone look and sound more like my daddy,” Deanna said, according to the Martin and Lewis website.
The original duo made its debut at the Copacabana Times Square nightclub in New York City and were active from 1946 to 1956.
“Dean acted as the crooner and Lewis was the comic,” Holcomb said.
The duo was also the frontrunner of the Rat Pack, Holcomb said. The Rat Pack was an informal name given to a group of performers of that era, which also included Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra and Tony Curtis.
While the show pays tribute to a 1950s act, Holcomb said it will appeal to younger generations with the comedy and music.
“Whether you’re 80 or 18, there’s something everyone will enjoy,” Holcomb said.
Tickets are on sale at the Egyptian Theatre website, with prices ranging from $20 to $50 for adults and $15 to $35 for students.
For further information, call the Egyptian Theatre at 815-758-1215.