DeKalb PetCo to host annual Hamster Race

DeKALB- Hamsters will race for glory in the annual Hamster Derby from noon to 2 p.m., Sept. 7 at PetCo, 2072 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The event will be open to the public so anyone, and any hamster, can attend. For those interested in competing, just bring a hamster and a hamster ball to PetCo and they’re ready to go. “You basically sign up your hamster and then they race,” Heather Cheek of PetCo said. “The hamsters race on a zig-zag course and it’s a lot of fun to watch.” Prizes will be given for the top three hamsters, according to the PetCo website. For more information, call Dekalb’s PetCo at 815-787-6565.