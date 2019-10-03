DeKalb Public Library to host musical duo for Autumn and the Moon Concert

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host the musical duo of Deane Myers and Layni Katz 7 p.m. Friday at the Autumn and the Moon Concert. The pianist/vocalist duo will perform until 8:30 p.m.
Alcoholic beverages will also be provided by Fatty’s Pub and Grill, 1312 W Lincoln Hwy, according to the website of the DeKalb Public Library. The bar will take cash payments and patrons must be 21 or older to purchase and consume these beverages.
Additional information can be found on the website of the DeKalb Public Library.