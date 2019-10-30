DeKALB — The DeKalb Public Library is hosting a pumpkin painting event Wednesday for members of the community.

The event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. in the library and is only available for those who are 18 or older, according to the DeKalb Public Library website.

Paint a Pumpkin is a free event with supplies being provided by library. Event organizer Cassandra Pilcher said that the event was made possible by donations from friends of the library.

For those interested in painting a pumpkin, registration is required ahead of time on the library website.

This event is part of a series of Halloween themed events at the DeKalb Public Library aimed toward adult patrons.

