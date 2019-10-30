DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.