DeKalb's Black Friday gets vinylized with Record Store Day

DeKALB — The second Record Store Day of the year is approaching with Black Friday as Green Tangerine Records prepares to host the all-day event.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m., Nov. 29 and Green Tangerine Records, 838 W. Lincoln Highway, will have giveaways and serve food and beverages throughout the day.
The event provides an opportunity for music lovers to pick up rare releases, meet with other artists and talk favorite records.
Through the creation of Record Store Day, independently owned record stores are further promoted across the world, according to the official Record Store Day website.
The event takes place every year on the third Saturday in April and on Black Friday.
“Initially it was an annual event, with the April date being the sole Record Store Day, [but] the demand has grown to make it a semi-annual event,” Bill Klippel, owner of Green Tangerine Records, said.
Green Tangerine Records has been hosting the event for the last 12 years, though not always at its current location. The store was previously located in downtown DeKalb.
“Record Store Day brings all types of vinyl enthusiasts together on one day,” Klippel said. “We enjoy hosting it every year because it allows us to see so many different people in a single day.”
One of those people is Siobhan Midgley, an NIU graduate student studying special education.
“Any reason to get together with people who have a common interest with you is a good time,” Midgley said. “I would be there for the new releases,”
Special vinyl and promotional products are made exclusively for the day, drawing in collectors and music lovers, according to the official website for Record Store Day.
Green Tangerine Records will be no exception to this new wave of vinyl releases.
“There will be roughly 200 special releases for Record Store Day: Black Friday 2019,” Klippel said.
These releases will include limited pressings, colored vinyls, box sets and more.
Record Store Day at Green Tangerine Records will bring many collectors together, looking forward to what kind of new giveaways and special releases are coming.
“I’m really looking forward to this [Record Store Day]; there are so many titles from artists that I really enjoy like Nick Lowe, Cheap Trick, Paul McCartney, Cramps, Miles Davis, Sublime and Frank Sinatra,” Klippel said.