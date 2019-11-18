Taste of the Season is coming to downtown DeKalb. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Register today for a walk through downtown DeKalb that includes wine, beer and spirit samples accompanied by appetizers from 17 local businesses.
Persons must be 21 years old to register.
Check in will be at the Egyptian Theatre from 5-7 p.m.
While you sip, feel free to browse through shops for home decor, personalized gifts, original art, antiques and holiday treasures. This is a great opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping.
Participating businesses include: Common Grounds, Byers Brewing Company, Cracker Jax, Jamrah Middle Eastern Cuisine, etc. Featured businesses include: The Forge Brewhouse, Waterman Winery, Whiskey Acres Distilling Co.
Registry expires Nov. 21 with pricing at $20.00.
For more information visit https://web.dekalb.org/events/Tasteof%20the%20Season-6478/details or feel free to call (815) 756-6306.