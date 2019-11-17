Disney+ entices consumers with fair prices and extensive content

The streaming service Disney+ launched Tuesday and features a large amount of content, including films and television shows, owned by The Walt Disney Company. Several members of the entertainment section subscribed to the service:
Parker Otto | Entertainment Editor
As someone who was already paying $5.99 for Hulu every month, it seemed like a no-brainer to get the bundle Disney+ offered, which combined the streaming services of Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ for just $12.99 a month.
The content that the service has is amazing, and there’s very few limits to what the service offers. Nearly every single Star Wars and Marvel film is on the service, except for some still under contract with other services such as Netflix.
However, if a film that Disney owns isn’t on the platform, you can always look it up and the service will tell you when it’s going to be uploaded. For example, “Mr. Holland’s Opus” isn’t on the site, but one easy search will tell you that it will be uploaded in Oct. 2020.
Disney+ offers nearly everything associated with Disney, including classic animated and live action films like “Bambi” and “Mary Poppins,” Disney Channel programs like “Hannah Montana,” Pixar films and shorts and even more obscure films that have fallen by the wayside for a modern viewer.
In the week I’ve had the service, I’ve looked at some of its original content including “The Mandalorian” which is a fantastic show in the “Star Wars” universe and clearly has a lot of money and effort thrown in.
I also took a nostalgia trip and watched several classic films that are some of Disney’s most underrated. These included the 1963 animated film “The Sword in the Stone,” “The Great Mouse Detective” and “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” with impressive special effects, even by today’s standards, and several classic stars, including Kirk Douglas, James Mason and Peter Lorre.
However, the service isn’t without problems. One of these are the troubles accessing the site on various platforms including smartphone, laptop and smart television. Hopefully this is just a technical problem that will be resolved very soon.
The service also lacks a continue watching section, so if someone was watching a film and stopped halfway through, they would have to look up the film the next time they went on the service. It seems highly necessary to streaming services and ought to be on Disney+.
It’s important to remember that the service is still in its infancy and, hopefully, these problems will be resolved. For now, Disney+ has surprised me with how fantastic it is and every time I log on, I feel like I’m six years old watching films like “Old Yeller” and “Aladdin” at my grandparent’s house.
The service shows just how much Disney has changed the world. For proof, just look at what is currently on the service.
Chris Plumery | Contributor
Disney+ might be the next big streaming service. Its low prices and free trial run could be a significant reason for that, as well as its similarities to services like Netflix and Hulu.
Disney+ charges $6.99 a month, but not before giving the customer a seven-day free trial.
The element of freedom to test out the service before you buy could be an advantage to getting customers to stay.
Disney+ is comparable to Netflix and Hulu but has a different intended audience.
The service seems to cater toward a younger audience, however it does have shows and documentaries that bring a different element from the rest of the service.
Disney+ also does not have ads in between shows, which is a benefit most people would prefer. Something to take note of as well is that this service isn’t for fans of horror films.
There isn’t a horror section to be found, considering it’s catered for kids. This can be an issue with competing against Hulu or Netflix.
Disney+ has a variety of shows and movies from its many properties.. It has classics like “Kim Possible” and “That’s So Raven” and recent shows such as "High School Musical: The Series" and "The Lion Guard."
Disney+’s homepage is very similar to Netflix in that it is easy to use and the categories can be similar. The difference is that Disney+ has five tiles below the top page for certain brands. They have Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. This is a function that Netflix and Hulu don’t have.
If you only feel like watching a specific brand of your favorite heroes or wish to go to the dark side, you can do that. Implementing Marvel movies and shows and Star Wars as a category by themselves seems like a smart move, considering both have such a big fanbase.
A noticeable option is a section called a watchlist which can come in handy. The watchlist is similar to a music playlist, but allows customers to add their favorite movies and shows and keep them all in one section.
This can be a nice touch since many people can never find what they want to watch on Netflix and have a hard time picking movies. The watchlist will give families and friends options to choose between shows that they already know are preferable.
I’ve watched many movies over the last few days of the free trial, mostly Marvel movies and shows like “Ultimate Spiderman”. I went back to the good ol’ days and watched “Lilo and Stitch” and “Recess."
For college students, Disney+ may be the best place to go to relive childhood memories. It is easy to talk amongst friends and connect about all the shows that used to come on before school. Disney+ most likely have them on their service.
Jamie O’Toole | Contributor
In 2000 and 2001, teenage boys and girls from all around the world grew up watching the hit Disney Channel show “Lizzie McGuire.” Because of the little cartoon version of Lizzie McGuire who reflected on Lizzie’s life in between scenes, prepubescent teens learned to navigate their lives and relationships.
However, the show ended after just two seasons and a successful movie. Later generations were deprived of this comforting coming of age show.
Young children, who just missed Lizzie McGuire’s spotlight, were lucky when a rerun aired on Disney Channel past bedtime, and later in life considered themselves fortunate to have “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” available on Netflix to watch anytime and anywhere.
Now, Disney+ has graciously gifted all generations with the two “Lizzie McGuire” seasons, as well as the movie. Older generations can reminisce with that familiar blonde hair and klutzy cartoon.
Maybe their children, too, who may be in a similar transition as their parents in 2000, can watch and find some relatability. Growing up, the cartoon Lizzie Mcguire became a close friend.
She not only narrated Lizzie’s life, but the viewer’s life. Everyone with a subscription can make a close friend too, because everyone knows how difficult maturing can be.
Oftentimes on Youtube or even On Demand, Lizzie McGuire appeared pixelated and lacking in quality. Disney+ did a phenomenal job at producing a clear picture, so no time felt lost, although the computers, hair styles and home decor does divulge the amount of time that's passed.
The very first episode, “Rumors,” follows the story of Miranda taking the blame for a rumor Lizzie told, and Lizzie working up the courage to come clean so her best friend doesn't have to participate in the revenge war any longer.
While this lesson may not pertain to an adult’s life, reminiscing about a time when it was relevant can oftentimes encourage reassurement for the future.
For younger generations who grew up on streaming devices such as Netflix, Hulu, and Youtube, Disney+ is a great opportunity to learn important lessons from the past, as well as present ones.
“Lizzie McGuire,” is extending its two seasons though, and the original actors are bringing the show back in 2020 on Disney+. So, not only can older generations return to simpler days, but younger generations can find comfort too, in a show more relevant to their world issues and expectations as a younger person living today.
The computers and hairstyles, thankfully, will be updated too. Seeing Hilary Duff, the actress who plays Lizzie, all grown up might make a few viewers feel old though.
Jacob Roushia | Contributor
Disney+ is a streaming service worth the cost of admission. The $6.99 price point falls perfectly between Hulu's $5.99 a month and Netflix's $8.99 a month.
Disney+ offers movies and shows from its five biggest properties including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.
“The Mandalorian” is Disney+'s most interesting original series. It is a “Star Wars” show that focuses on a Mandalorian bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal, set between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.” It is a gritty and interesting addition to the Star Wars canon.
“Star Wars: A New Hope,” did change the infamous Han Solo and Greedo scene. This is the fourth time that scene has been changed from its original cut where Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, kills a bounty hunter named Greedo, played by Larry Ward. The most recent incarnation of the scene added extra dialogue from Greedo and had Solo shoot first.
Original Disney and Pixar movies were very nostalgic to watch. Seeing “A Goofy Movie” transformed this 22 year old college student into a 10 year old kid.
In some of Disney’s older films, including “Dumbo,” Disney+ added a warning in the description. It says that the film contains "outdated cultural depictions.” It’s great they acknowledge the inappropriate racial depictions but still kept the scenes intact to show the cultural atmosphere the films were created in.
The first 30 seasons of the long-running show “The Simpsons” is also featured. However, if someone wants to watch the older seasons they might be surprised. Disney+ decided to make all episodes full screen, which causes characters to be stretched and visual gags to be cut off, due to the different aspect ratios of earlier seasons, which was very frustrating.
It was surprising to see “Avengers: Endgame” included in the service because the film was only released in April. It was puzzling to not have “Avengers: Infinity War” on the service, especially because the movies are so closely related but this is because the movie is currently on Netflix.
If someone searches for any Disney movie or series on the service, it will show up but people might be disappointed when they find out it is not available. Any movie yet not available will say the expected date it will be added. For example "Solo: A Star Wars Story" says that it will be available July 9, 2020.
The streaming service does not have a continue watching section, which most of their competition, including Amazon Prime and Netflix, has. Films sometimes can continue off from where one left off but it is not currently reliable, this caused some frustrating moments when taking a break from a film. On Nov 16, Disney announced they are adding a resume option in their next update.
Accounts can have several profiles, but only 4 people can watch the app at the same time. The only benefit for making a profile is to add stuff to a "watchlist," or put in parental controls.
On Nov. 12, when Disney+ was released, it was very buggy and had errors when trying to watch content. The later the day went, the more features were available. After the launch day, the app has been working as intended.