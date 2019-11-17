To help with the ongoing expansion of the Historic Egyptian Theatre, the DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded the theatre a $75,000 grant.
This grant was part of the Community Needs fall 2019 grant cycle and is awarded to non-profit and local organizations as part of the Foundation’s mission to give back to community.
“The community foundation has been a long-time supporter of the Egyptian Theatre and we are so appreciative of their support of this transformational project,” said Alex Nerad, Egyptian Theatre Executive Director.
The theatre is undergoing construction for a $5.5 million expansion. The expansion consists of a two-story addition that will add restrooms, concessions, storage spaces and will install air conditioning so the theatre can remain open year-round with programming.
“This grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation is so meaningful and we hope it inspires others in the community to support this project as well,” said Dan Schewe, Egyptian Theatre Board President.
For more information on the Egyptian Theatre expansion project and to make a donation visit www.egyptiantheatre.org.