To help with the ongoing expansion of the Historic Egyptian Theatre, the DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded the theatre a $75,000 grant.

This grant was part of the Community Needs fall 2019 grant cycle and is awarded to non-profit and local organizations as part of the Foundation’s mission to give back to community.

“The community foundation has been a long-time supporter of the Egyptian Theatre and we are so appreciative of their support of this transformational project,” said Alex Nerad, Egyptian Theatre Executive Director.

The theatre is undergoing construction for a $5.5 million expansion. The expansion consists of a two-story addition that will add restrooms, concessions, storage spaces and will install air conditioning so the theatre can remain open year-round with programming.

“This grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation is so meaningful and we hope it inspires others in the community to support this project as well,” said Dan Schewe, Egyptian Theatre Board President.

For more information on the Egyptian Theatre expansion project and to make a donation visit www.egyptiantheatre.org.

More Entertainment Stories

Huskie Den opens to student body
Entertainment

Huskie Den opens to student body

  • Edwin Kelso | Contributor

DeKALB – Fresh, new and exciting are some of the key words students and faculty have been using to describe the newly renovated Huskie Den. The long-awaited renovations to the Huskie Den, located in the first floor of the Holmes Student Center, opened Monday.

+3
'Doctor Sleep' proves to be a worthy sequel
Entertainment

'Doctor Sleep' proves to be a worthy sequel

  • Parker Otto | Entertainment Editor

Making a sequel to one of the greatest horror films of all time can be a recipe for disaster. Fortunately, “Doctor Sleep” manages not only be good as a self-contained horror film, but also is a fantastic sequel to director Stanley Kubrick’s interpretation of “The Shining.”