Egyptian Theatre welcomes 'Swan Lake' by Russian Ballet

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., will host “Swan Lake,” a Russian Ballet.
The ballet will be Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet, a story about a beautiful swan princess who spends her days as a swan and her nights as a human after a sorcerer casts a spell on her. The ballet follows the story of the princess’s love story with Prince Siegfried.
Russian Ballet Theatre maintains russian ballet traditions in dance, sets and costume making, while adding its own spin to the ballet they are performing.
“They are straight from Moscow,” Marketing & Communications Director, Jeanine Holcomb, said.
“This is a new and exciting take on a classic ‘Swan Lake,’” Holcomb said.
The play will feature choreography inspired by the St. Petersburg version of the ballet from Russian choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina. She choreographs at the Mariinsky Theatre in Russia, Teatro Lirico in Italy and Omsk State Music Theatre, also in Russia.
There will be various hand-painted sets and 150 hand-sewn costumes in the ballet, according to the Egyptian Theatre’s website.
Set and costume design will be done by Sergei Novikov, also from the Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre and St. Petersburg State Music Hall.
The dancers’ Special Effects makeup looks will be created by the Irina Strukova, who did makeup for the films “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Marco Polo” and “Stranger.” She was a nominee for Best Contemporary Makeup in a Feature-Length Motion Picture for “Crazy Rich Asians” at the Hollywood Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist Guild Awards.