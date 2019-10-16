Egyptian welcomes 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' with antici---pation

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., will host “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 8 p.m. Friday, featuring the live shadow cast of "The Irrational Masters.”
General admission for the show will be $10. Costumes and audience participation are both encouraged and expected.
The shadow cast of “The Irrational Masters” are a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” cast in DeKalb, with their homebase being The Historic Egyptian Theatre. The shadowcast will act out the entire film in front of the screen with costumes, props and sets.
The show will combine the most stereotyped science fiction movies, Marvel comics, Frankie Avalon/Annette Funicello outings and rock ’n roll of every vintage, according to the Egyptian Theatre website.
The show is made for mature audiences, as the musical film is rated R. It follows two young American adults, played by Barry Bostwiek and Susan Sarandon, living in the '70s pressured by the norms of that time and confused by their sexual feelings that go outside the norm. When their car breaks down, they wander to a castle where they encounter a variety of strange, confusing scenarios.
Their sexual confusion is represented in the person of the mad ‘doctor’ Frank N. Furter, played by Tim Curry, a transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania. With him, they explore their sexuality and try to make it through the night with their sanity intact.
Props are not allowed in the theater, including lighters, candles or flames of any kind, large water guns, toast, hot dogs or prunes, the Egyptian Theatre website said. Confetti is also prohibited.
“Prop kits will be available for purchase in the lobby before the show,” the Egyptian Theatre’s website said. These prop kits will be $5.