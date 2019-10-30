Ellington's New Menus

The NIU’s student-run Ellington’s Restaurant has made changes to their menus for November.
Students participating in Ellington’s as part of a class course as a requirement for the hospitality and tourism management majors and students studying nutrition and dietetics in the College of Health and Human Sciences. Each student team prepares a themed meal throughout the semester. There are different management teams for the menus.
The students, Nazareth Herrera, Sarah Duvall and Eva Alpine are apart of The PL8TE. The students, Alyssa Toma, Derek Peterson and Luis Cano are with Off the Vine. The students, Linda Fane, Eris Hammer and Ishiante Bogan work with the Comfy Cow, according to Ellington's website.
Students are responsible for making three-course meals according to Ellington's website. Below are the listed menus.
The PL8TE-
Starters: Butternut Squash Soup or Shrimp Salad with Fig Balsamic
Entrées: Vegan Rice Bowl or Pan Seared Cod Over Rice
Desserts: Vegan Fig Chocolate Mousse or Fig Newton Energy Balls
Table Item: Zucchini Chips with Lemon Aioli
Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Off the Vine-
Starters: Tomato Basil Bisque Savory Kale, Corn & Feta Galette
Entrées: Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes with Herbed Quinoa and Sautéed Kale, Asian-Glazed Salmon with Herbed Quinoa and Sautéed Kale
Desserts: Tomato Fruit Salad, Sweet Tomato Turnover
Table Item: Each table will be served Corn Chips with Salsa Verde *GF *Vega
Beverages: Pepsi Products: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Unsweetened Iced Tea Coffee- Regular and Decaffeinated, Hot Tea Selections
Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Comfy Cow-
Starters: Ribollita Soup, Winter Green Salad with Rhubarb Dressing
Entrées: Portabella Mushroom, Mashed Potatoes, with Baby Carrots and Red Wine Rhubarb Sauce Braised Brisket, Mashed Potatoes, with Baby Carrots, and Rhubarb BBQ Sauce
Desserts: Crustless Strawberry Rhubarb Pie topped with Whipped Meringue Strawberry Rhubarb Pie topped with Whipped Meringue
Table Item: Creamy Spinach Dip with Corn Chips Beverage
Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
All are welcome to choose their starter, entrée and dessert for $10, drinks are included on each menu.
Make reservations online: http://www.niu.edu/ellingtons/reservations/index.shtml