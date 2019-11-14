DeKALB — More than a dozen rooms of the Ellwood House Museum will be festively decorated for holiday tours of the historic mansion, according to a news release.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-17 and free for children under age 6. Tickets may be purchased at www.ellwoodhouse.org or in the Visitor Center.
Ticket sales end 30 minutes before close. Families who have difficulty paying may contact breis@ellwoodhouse.org for touring options.
Guided tours will run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 5.
Tuesday through Thursday at 1 and 3 p.m.
Friday through Sunday at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
Tours last about an hour and begin in the Visitor Center.
In addition, self-guided tours will be available during the annual Holiday Event Weekend from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.
Holiday Event Weekend hours are:
Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Northern Illinois Cello Ensemble and DeKalb musician Reilly Farrell will provide live entertainment as guests tour the mansion. Tour guides will also be present on each level of the mansion to share some of its history.
In the Visitor Center, guests can enjoy visits with Santa Claus, shopping, refreshments and five history exhibits.
Following the Holiday Event Weekend, guided tours of the decorated mansion will again be available from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13. Tours will run each day at 1 and 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ellwoodhouse.org or call the Ellwood House Museum office at 815-756-4609.