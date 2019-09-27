The Egyptian Theatre, located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb, showed the third film in their seven part Green Lens Film Series 7 p.m. Thursday. The series of documentaries is free to the public and targets social and environmental issues, followed by guest speakers from NIU faculty and staff.
The Green Lens Film Series includes last night’s film, “Happening – A Clean Energy Revolution,” after which a Q&A session ensued, led by Dr. Kevin B. Martin. The film was directed by Jamie Redford, son of actor Robert Redford, and is a documentary film following Jamie's journey through renewable energy. The viewer finds out just what that means through multiple interviews with people representing energy startup investors, politicians, renewable energy engineers and people behind the grid.
The audience learns the dynamics of solar, wind, hydro-electric and micro-hydro-electric power sources verses the standard coal-burning power plants with Redford. Decentralizing and distributing solar power creates multitudes of jobs. Sometimes a political agenda will stop the growth of clean energy because of the monopolies big energy providers hold on the market and politicians.
People are starting to get more involved in their government and in where their power comes from. A lot of the time, homeowners who utilize solar panels will end up generating all the electricity they need, and sell the excess back to their electric providers, according to the film.
The film demonstrated the benefits of renewable energy and the feasibility of putting it into use on both a large and a small scale. After the film, viewers got to hear from Dr. Kevin B. Martin from the Institute for the Study of the Environment, Sustainability and Energy at NIU. He shared that “vast amounts of wind power are coming out in China,” contrasting their heavy reliance on coal power plants. “Type in Beijing air quality and you’ll know why,” said Martin.
An audience member asked the question, “how can I make the switch to renewable energy while living in an apartment?” Martin explained that electric utilities such as ComEd really just deliver the electricity, and one can actually pick and choose their suppliers. Another option is initiating an effort for a community solar program.
The next film in this series, “Divide & Conquer,” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Egyptian Theatre.