Esports to host weekly gaming nights

Calling all gamers! NIU Esports will be hosting Rocket League Thursdays beginning this Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, from 6 to 10 p.m. at NIU Naperville 1120 E. Diehl Road.
There will be a $10 entrance fee, and keyboards and mice will be provided. If it’s more comfortable to bring devices from home, personal consoles and controllers are welcomed as well, according to NIU Esports Event Calendar.
"Rocket League" is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls, according to steampowered.com, a game review website. "Rocket League" includes casual and competitive Online Matches, a fully featured offline Season mode and a hockey and basketball inspired Extra Modes.
"Rocket League" has a multiplayer mode that allows up to four players to be assigned to each team. The game also has a single-player mode for local and online uses. A few of "Rocket League" platforms are PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, according to steampowered.com.
According to NIU Esports webpage, NIU ESports also offers Fighting Games Fridays, Retro Thursdays and Overwatch Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m.