Fatty's to host Huskie watch party
DeKALB – Fatty’s Pub & Grille, 1312 W Lincoln Highway, will be hosting a football watch party for the Northern Illinois versus Central Michigan football game 11 A.M. Saturday.

The current record of the Northern Illinois Football program currently stands at 3-5 under newly appointed head coachThomas Hammock. This game is coming off Homecoming week which had Northern Illinois University beat the Akron Zips with a final score of 49 to 0. 

 NIU also had a victory in the season opener, beating out Illinois State University 24 to 10.

Last season, Northern Illinois University was able to clutch a win against Central Michigan 24 to 16. The 2018 season ended with NIU winning the Mid American Conference (MAC) championship.

Fatty’s Pub & Grille will offer the usual amenities offered at any local bar, including Beer, Appetisers and several meals such as sandwiches and wings.

