Greeks compete in dance competition

The National Pan-Hellenic Council will be hosting its annual Rep Yo’ Step event, followed by Overtime: After Party at 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m Saturday at the Holmes Student Center and Rec center, respectively.
Rep Yo’ Step
Teams of NPHC men and women will be competing as the “Working Class” Saturday at the Rep Yo’ Step dance competition as they step against one another in the annual Homecoming event.
NPHC will kick off Rep Yo’ Step 7:30 p.m. at the Carl Sandburg Auditorium. There are six teams competing at the event: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
NPHC President Josh Inyang said each team will come representing a working class job which their performance is based on.
The groups will be judged by a panel of members from NPHC with the first place sorority and fraternity winning $1,000 each and the second place sorority and fraternity winning $500, Imani Henry, NPHC adviser, said. Henry said he anticipates an attendance of roughly 900 people.
Students, staff and residents can purchase tickets via the NIU University Tickets website for $5. The doors will open at 7 p.m.
“NPHC men and women will compete to see who has the bests dance skills,” Fraternity Council Adviser, Brittany Balassone said.
Overtime: After Party
Following Rep Yo’ Step will be the Overtime: After Party which will include music from DJ Mile High, and will run from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The annual dance usually sells out, Inyang said, and he is hoping this year will be the same. Promoting a party atmosphere for students to have fun, he said he is excited to be hosting the event for the first time.
“It’s fun being on the other side and we just want everyone to have a good time,” Inyang said.
With DJ Mile High performing, Inyang said a variety of music will be played, and students are encouraged to request any song they’d like.
“[DJ Mile High is a] prominent DJ in the Chicago area,” Henry said.
Students will be able to dance and mingle with fellow students, and Henry said he anticipates roughly 700 people attending the event.
Tickets can be purchased on the University Tickets website for $10.