Harlem Globetrotters to arrive in DeKalb Jan. 2020

The Harlem Globetrotters will perform in DeKalb Jan. 30, 2020 at an unknown location. Northern Illinois University “awarded a contract for performance by the Harlem Globetrotters,” and paid the organization $145,0000, according to the Public Higher Education Bulletin.
The price of the tickets is unknown at this time, and when they will go on sale is not known either. Tickets for a Harlem Globetrotters event, on average, cost $50 for a performance, according to “Excite,” a website that sells tickets for several events.
The Harlem Globetrotters are professional basketball players and performers from New York. Their shows take a comedic spin on an ordinary basketball game.
“They combine athleticism, theater, and comedy in their style of play,” according to the team’s website. The event welcomes people of all ages, and is great for fans of basketball or comedy, according to the Harlem Globetrotters website.
The Harlem Globetrotters are expected to play against their long-time rival, the Washington Generals. The Washington Generals are usually the butt end of the joke when it comes to the performances and are showed up by the stars of the show. The Generals do a good job of keeping the performances interesting, playing the part of a villain for the audience.
One lesser-known fact about the team is that they also have both female and male athletes. They have had female representation since 1985, but after 1993 there wasn’t another female Globetrotter until 2011, according to The Shadow League. The team currently has five female players. These players are all in the guard positions, and their stage names are Hoops, Torch, Ice, Swish and TNT.
The Globetrotters introduce basketball to many children and teens in a funny and creative way, according to TheUndefeated.com, a sports news site. They get involved with fans as much as they can. They dedicate a portion of the performance time for autographs and pictures after the game.
The Globetrotters coming to the DeKalb area can bring many visitors to the city, potentially increasing hotel and local business sales. This also gives residents and college students another event to look forward to. The game will be held at the Convocation Center, along with many other events coming up.
Two upcoming events that include a performance by Trevor Noah and Young the Giant. Trevor Noah will perform at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 and Young the Giant will perform 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to the Convocation Center’s website.