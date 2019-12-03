'Harley Quinn' is foul-mouthed fun

DEKALB- The Stage Coach Players Theater will be performing a production of "It's a Wonderful Life." The play will premier 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Stage Coach Players Theater, 126 S. Fifth St. The show will also run 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14. There will be 2 p.m. showings on Dec. 5 and 15.