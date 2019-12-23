Holiday playlist

anT
In order to have a memorable holiday, activities such as decorating cookies and the tree, reading a book by the fireplace, spending time with family and playing board games are almost required. Fitting music in the background sets the mood and rings in a joyful spirit.

Here is a holiday essentials playlist. 

  1. “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley 

  2. “It’s Christmas Time” by Macklemore feat. Dan Caplen

  3. “Let It Snow” by Gwen Stefani 

  4. “All Is Right” by Chicago

  5. “Everyday Is Christmas” by Sia

  6. “Hallelujah” by HAIM

  7. “Merry Christmas Everybody” by I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME

  8. “Xmas Time of the Year” by Green Day

  9. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Frank Sinatra 

  10. “Christmas Magic” by The National Parks 

  11. “Little Saint Nick” by Best Coast

