Homecoming Week to kick off with Powderpuff Football

DeKALB – From noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday, at the Outdoor Recreation Center, the annual Homecoming Powder Puff Football games will happen. Powder Puff Football is female oriented flag football where students can watch and cheer on their favorite teams.
“Participants are members of student organizations. The teams can gain points toward the Homecoming Week’s scores,” according to Campus Labs.
The all day event will be played in tournament style when it comes to the games. Two teams will play against each other, and the winner will move onto the next round. The day will end with a championship game between the two best teams.
The event will be hosted by the Campus Activity Board and Tifarah Jackson is in charge of the event going on the Sunday to kick off Homecoming. The organization, encourages Huskies around DeKalb to come out and join in on the flag football fun.
If you have any questions about the event feel free to contact Tifarah Jackson at t_jackson@niu.edu or the Campus Activity Board at 815-753-1580.