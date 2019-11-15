Huskie Den opens to student body

DeKALB – Fresh, new and exciting are some of the key words students and faculty have been using to describe the newly renovated Huskie Den. The long-awaited renovations to the Huskie Den, located in the first floor of the Holmes Student Center, opened Monday.
The big attraction is The Huskies Den, which opened Monday and includes a sports bar and grille that will offer an extensive menu of pub food favorites. A bar featuring local craft beers and wine with multiple televisions, a dozen pool tables and a stage that will feature live entertainment are all located in the Huskie Den.
Also joining the Huskie Den on the first floor area are a Starbucks coffee shop, a new convenience store, 8,000 square feet of lounge space and The OASIS.
The Huskie Den has added some time killing activities for students to partake in. Bowling is now open with automatic scorers and ready for play for both single and group events. New features include the video gaming sections.
Students can choose between two XBox 360s, a Wii and a PS3 to play on. Housed with a wide selection of games, students can sit in large cozy gaming chairs while they play any one of the open gaming stations on 2 seperate 46 inch screen televisions.
“The new updates were much needed and make the whole building and part of campus feel fresh and fun,” Samm Cottone, a senior Political Science major, said. “I'd say this is a vast improvement to what it has been in the past. The atmosphere is more open, and I feel like I have room when walking through areas, unlike in the past when it felt a bit congested and very dated.”
The brand new renovations have added a plethora of things for students to stop and admire. From the new pool tables added to the brand new Huskie Books and Gear store, the new Huskie Den has a lot to check out.
A Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant is coming to the Holmes Student Center in March. Qdoba will offer the normal Qdoba menu adding to the numerous food options that the building offers to both students and faculty.
“I think the renovations make the college feel so much more comfortable,” Sarah Brown, a junior Communications major, said. “I’m a commuter so I enjoy staying on campus to work on my homework, and I have so many different options where I can work on assignments."