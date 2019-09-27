Huskie Marching Band to perform at Chicago Bears game

The Huskie Marching Band will perform this Sunday but not at an NIU function. Instead the “Pride of the Midwest” will perform at halftime at the Chicago Bears/Minnesota Vikings football game Sunday at Soldier Field. The marching band will perform alongside the Chicago Bears Drumline.
Members of the Huskie Marching Band are excited to be performing at Soldier Field according to senior biochemistry major Matt Walker who is a bass drum section leader in the Marching Band. “Everyone seems excited. It is always exhilarating to perform to an audience of that size,” Walker said. Soldier Field has a seating capacity of 61,500 people according to Soldier Field’s official website.
At halftime of the game, the band will play their main show called “Saturday Night Dance Party,” according to junior instrumental music education major Danny McGare who is a trombone section leader. The set list of the show includes “Pressure” by Muse, “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers and two tracks by Panic! At The Disco; “Say Amen” and “High Hopes.”
“I am personally super excited to be back,” McGare said. “As a Bears fan and a resident of the Chicagoland area, it’s an incredible experience to be able to step onto Soldier Field.”
This performance isn’t the first time the Huskie Marching Band has played at Soldier Field. “We played at one [game] two years ago and it was a lot of fun,” said Walker. “It’s also great to get to play with the [Chicago] Bears Drumline, as we have quite a few alumni that play for the Bears Drumline.”
“A good amount of veterans [older members of the marching band] are really excited to go back,” McGare said. “It’s such a unique playing area, 60,000 in an enclosed dome. It’s awesome!”
The Bears/Vikings game will begin at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field, according to the website of the NFL. The Bears and Vikings records stand at 2-1 and are at the bottom of the NFC North Division.