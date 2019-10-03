Jonamac Orchard invites students for Family Weekend

DeKALB — Jonamac Orchard will host haunted corn mazes, food trucks, live music and pony rides throughout Family Weekend, Friday through Sunday.
“Jonamac has had a close relationship with NIU over the years, and the Family Weekend is a mutual partnership between both organizations,’’ Mary McArtor, one of the owners of the orchard, said.
Jonamac, 1942 Shabbona Road, Malta, will begin the “Haunted Jonamac” event Friday, and it will run Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 26.
Admission for the haunted maze will be $13 and is Jonamac-recommended for people age 13 and up.
The event will start from dark until 10:30 p.m., and the orchard does not allow flashlights; only glow sticks and pen lights.
The orchard will also have food trucks Saturday and Sunday. The food trucks open at 11 a.m. and will remain open until they sell out of food.
The food trucks include Hicks BBQ, Tinez Tacos, Red Home Farm and Toasty Cheese, McArtor said. As always, the orchard will be selling apple donuts and cider as well.
Another aspect of the event is live music, provided noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Back Country Roads, who recently performed Sunday at Taste of DeKalb, will be at the event.
The band will perform an acoustic performance, including pop and country music, Dave Miller, band manager and bass player, said.
The band “loves the family atmosphere, seeing old friends, and seeing happy faces on the children,” he said. Residents can also expect family activities from apple and pumpkin cannons, a petting zoo, and a jumping pillow, McArtor said.
Jonamac announced that pony rides will be available near the Animal Barn. These rides will be available all weekend, according to Jonamac’s website.
Visitors can also pick apples off the trees and pick pumpkins out of the patch.
Jonamac’s Cider House will be open every day. Attendees can see how apple cider and wine are made and can even test out the beverages. The house is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.