Kanye West delays album release

Kanye West’s upcoming album, “Jesus Is King,” has received several delays.
West’s wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, posted a picture on Aug. 29 of a notebook page previewing the tracklist and the name of the project on her Twitter account, which was later posted on West’s website.
The tracklist had song titles such as “God is,” “Sunday” and “Sweet Jesus.” The album appeared to be another gospel-type project similar to his 2016 release, “The Life of Pablo.”
The project was expected to have 12 total songs, and the bottom of Kardashian’s picture said “September 27th,” leading fans to believe the project would be out Sept. 27.
Sept. 27 came, and there was no “Jesus Is King” to be heard. This, however, did not come as a surprise to many fans.
This is because his last expected project, “yhandi,” also received several delays from its original release date of Sept. 19, 2018.
Kanye has been performing what he calls “Sunday Services” since January, where he performs gospel renditions of past songs like “All Falls Down” and new hits such as “Ultralight Beam.”
Kanye announced, on Sept. 26, a “Sunday Service” in Detroit for Sept. 27, the day of the supposed album release. The tickets went on sale, free of charge, at 10 a.m. Sept. 26.
However, two hours before the listening party, at 6:09 p.m., Kim Kardashian posted a new track list, which still followed the gospel theme from the previous tracklist.
At the listening party, Kanye previewed several songs that are expected to be on “Jesus Is King.”
He also performed gospel renditions of his previous songs, as expected. But, he also gave a glimpse of his new documentary film titled “Jesus Is King,” which details the making of the titular album.
After the performance, it was announced that there would be another “Sunday Service” in Chicago the next day, Sept. 28, and another in Queens, New York on Sept. 29. It was also announced by Kim Kardashian on Twitter that the album would be pushed back until Sept. 29.
However, the weekend passed, and there was still no release of “Jesus Is King.”This left fans scratching their heads as to why he would give multiple release dates for the album and perform songs from the album, but not release the album.
Kanye has been known to be a perfectionist and has scrapped entire albums two weeks before the release date such as his 2018 album titled “Ye.”Kayne has also made changes to albums post release date like he did with his 2013 release “Yeezus”or his 2016 album “The Life of Pablo.”
There was announced to be a “Sunday Service” on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This also happened to be the same day as the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The performance consisted of what was in the previous three services, but at the end of his performance he made some controversial comments.
Kanye said, “These people don’t know you like that. Social media is designed to make you think slower. They want to slow you down and control you,”according to Desert News.
He also made comments in favor of the Republican party and Donald Trump, but no comments on the release of his album or documentary. The album’s release date is currently unknown.