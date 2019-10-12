Local musicians find a stage at Byers Brewing Company

DeKALB — After months of uncertainty following the closing of the House Café, local musicians may finally have a definitive location to perform for a live audience.
Local brewery Byers Brewing Company, 230 E. Lincoln Highway, hosted its first weekly open mic from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Byers Brewing Company is a fairly new addition to Downtown DeKalb, opening its doors Sept. 21 after a limited time opening Aug. 23 during Cornfest. In the months since its opening, the business has been receiving steady patronage, co-owner Steve Byers, who started the business with his wife Megan Byers, said.
“A lot of people are interested in the business and the beer,” Steve said.
At Thursday’s open mic, seven acts performed, Byers Brewing Company employee Shayla Chaichalad, who helped host the open mic, said.
“We had an act play some bluegrass, blues and Motown; there was a two-person comedy act, one guy danced and a girl played western music on the ukulele,” Chaichalad said. “There were also people on acoustic guitars.”
Midcoast, an alternative rock group of which Chaichalad is a member, performed as well.
“We really like live music, and the community doesn’t have The House Café anymore,” Steve said. “Some of our employees are in bands, so we thought that having an open mic would be a good idea.”
The House Café, previously located at 263 E. Lincoln Highway, was a music venue and café that housed live music and a variety of events, including an open mic. After the cafe was closed in May, DeKalb was left without a venue for its music scene.
“[Byers Brewing Company] certainly could be a new spot for music, but we can’t do loud shows like the House could,” Steve said.
Byers Brewing Company will continue to host open mics Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Other upcoming events include an after party for STEM Fest Oct. 19 and a Halloween Party Oct. 25. The Halloween Party is still being planned, Steve said, but there will be a costume contest.