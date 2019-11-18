'Midway' displays one of history's greatest battles

The film “Midway” tells the tale of one of the most important events in World War II’s Pacific Theater in an amazing way.
“Midway” focuses on the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor and the following Battle of Midway. Throughout all the chaos, the film focuses on a single ship that was critical to the United States in the Battle of Midway.
The film mostly revolves around Dick Best, played by Ed Skrein, an executive officer and a pilot in the Navy. Other main characters include Edwin Layton, a United States intelligence officer, and Bruno Gaino, a navy pilot played by Nick Jonas.
In the first 30 minutes the movie had a powerful and emotional impact when the movie showcased the attack on Pearl Harbor. It set the tone for the rest of the movie
The audience members know that the attack on Pearl Harbor is imminent, but can’t do anything to warn the characters on screen. That helpless feeling was quickly squashed by sadness and anger towards the attackers.
To the film’s credit, they show the point of view of Japanese Imperial military commanders preceding and during the battle.
One of the scenes depicted a Japanese pilot looking devastated at the sight of a Japanese aircraft carrier. This humanized the Japanese military and the men who fought.
Not only did the film depict the American and Japanese point of view, the audience also saw a small glimpse of Chinese rebels and citizens. When an American pilot crashed in Japanese controlled China, they saw first-hand how the Japanese were targeting Chinese citizens.
This depiction clashed with the humanizing aspects of the Japanese throughout the movie. Another scene depicted the United States Army bombing a civilian Janpanese city. This grey area shows that nobody is truly innocent in battle.
The different points of view were very refreshing, because in war the enemy is usually dehumanized. Some people, especially on the Japanese side, might not have had a choice but to fight.
The film ended by saying “This film is dedicated to the American and Japanese sailors who fought at Midway. The sea remembers its own.”
Throughout the film, none of the side characters, including Best’s friends and fellow soldiers, were safe from dying.
The showcase of how deadly each battle was for the pilots keeps the viewer at the edge of their seat. Bullets and explosions whizzed past the pilot’s airplanes, sometimes even finding their mark. It was hard to find downtime throughout the film.
“Midway” was an emotional roller coaster throughout and this continued even in the credits. The film showed what the actors' characters actually looked like and what happened to them after the war, if they survived.
Since the film was based off real people and real life events, it was very educational and entertaining at the same time. This is the type of movie that should be included in high school history classes as a resource. People tend to trivialize war, but this story depicted the hardships both sides faced in combat.