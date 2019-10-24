DeKALB — NIU's School of Music will be hosting a piano recital from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Music Building, Boatel Memorial Concert Hall.
The recital features Hyejin Cho playing "Robert Schumann and friends." Students, staff and alumni of NIU are encouraged to come out, along with the general public.
The pieces she will play include:
- Abegg Variations, Op. 1 (1830) by Robert Schumann
- Humoreske, Op. 20 (1839) by Robert Schumann
- Notturno, Op. 6 No. 2 (1836) by Clara Wieck-Schumann
- Romanze, Op. 28 No. 2 (1839) by Robert Schumann
- Faschingsschwank aus Wien (Carnival Jest from Vienna), Op. 26 (1839) by Robert Schumann
Cho, originally of Seoul, South Korea, came to the United States after graduating from Ewha Women's University as a Valedictorian, to study at Indiana University. There she earned a Master of Music and an Artist Diploma in Piano. She completed a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance at the University of Michigan.
Cho is a soloist and has played with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and the Northern Illinois Chamber Orchestra.
She is also an instructor of piano at the University of Michigan.
Tickets for NIU School of Music Concerts can be purchased at the door or through their online ticket portal. Adult tickets are $5, and student tickets are $3 with a school ID.
The recital will be available via Live Webcast at https://www.niu.edu/music/come-hear-us/webcast.shtml.