DeKALB — The School of Music is hosting a series of concerts this week for the NIU New Music Festival.
The New Musical Festival is an annual concert festival that is a collaboration between NIU music students, faculty and guest artists. The festival aims to focus on celebrating and debuting new works of music for the community
The festival is a major event for the School of Music. Professor Gregory Beyer, main office secretary Tina Zemzemi and School of Music director Andrew Glendening coordinated to create the festival.
Each concert will take place in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall or Recital Hall in the Music Building. Admission costs $5 for adults and $3 for students, according to the festival program.
The festival kicked off Tuesday with a composer portrait concert showcasing the musical works of American composer Libby Larsen. She is currently on campus this week for the festival to meet with faculty and students.
On Wednesday, a concert took place debuting the works of NIU music composition students Craig Peaslee and Elena Stavropoulos. The concert featured music by Erin Gee performed by Chicago's Ensemble Dal Niente.
On Thursday night, there will be two concerts. Chicago's Fifth House Ensemble will perform at Recital Hall 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The second concert will take place 8 p.m. A series of compositions will be debuted by Matt Ulery, Projecto Acromusical, the Avalon String Quartet, and percussion professor Greg Beyer.
On Friday, a final concert will conclude the music festival in the Recital Hall at 6:30 p.m. Percussionist, Abby Fisher, will be performing various musical pieces including a world premier of "Unconformity" by D. Edward Davis.