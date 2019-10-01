New to Netflix: October

Girls and boys of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Check out what’s new on Netflix this month.
Old Favorites with New Seasons
Raunchy cartoon “Big Mouth” gets a season 3 on Oct. 4 with more episodes about the hormonal struggles of growing up. 1920s British historical drama “Peaky Blinders” also drops a new season on Oct. 4.
Season 2 of the animated mystery series “Carmen Sandiego,” featuring “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, premieres Oct. 1.
Check in with the Rose family when season 5 of comedy series “Schitt's Creek” drops on Oct. 10.
Classic Movies
Stream your favorites starting Oct. 1.
Before the film releases in theaters, watch the original crime action movies “Charlie's Angels” and “Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.”
See the origin of another recently rebooted franchise with heist films “Ocean's Thirteen” and “Ocean's Twelve.”
Catch Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in their comedy spy film “Men in Black II.”
Something Spooky
Countdown to Halloween with these horror titles.
Stephen King’s novel about a never ending corn field comes to life with “In the Tall Grass” on Oct. 4. Season 2 of creepypasta series “Creeped Out” premieres the same day.
People continue telling their experiences with the supernatural in the second season of “Haunted,” premiering Oct. 11. Netflix Original about a sinister hospital thriller “Fractured” also releases the same day.
On Oct. 18, Horror movie “Eli” will tell the story of a sick boy whose treatment facility becomes haunted.
Star-studded Cast
“Living with Yourself” is a quirky comedy starring multiple versions of Paul Rudd. The film releases Oct. 18.
Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip are looking for the next hip-hop star in reality series “Rhythm and Flow,” dropping Oct. 9.
The band gets back together in the 2013 documentary “One Direction: This Is Us” coming to Netflix on Oct. 1.
After six years, return to the Breaking Bad universe with the anticipated film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” following Jesse Pinkman after he’s freed from his life of imprisonment. The final shot of the series showed Pinkman crying while laughing so an emotional journey is up ahead. This title releases Oct. 11.