NIU will host a range of event from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27 to celebrate homecoming. From Huskie football, a Polo G. concert and a blood drive, the week will have activities for all interests.
One of these events will be NIU's "Dec" the Town for Homecoming from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Students, organizations and faculty are encouraged to register in teams to "Paint the Paws." During the event, teams will be painting Huskie paws leading from downtown DeKalb all the way back to campus.
Using stencils and cans of chalk paint teams will aim to paint an assigned number of paws within their designated area.
The size of the area and the number of paws each team will be assigned to paint depends on the turnout to the event.
The more Huskies who come out to show support for this years homecoming the more Huskie Paws DeKalb will have in celebration of homecoming.