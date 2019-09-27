NIU play spotlights racial issues in society

NIU’s School of Theater and Dance will be performing the “The Shipment”, a play that acknowledges the obstacles many people of color face everyday in a humorous yet frightening manner.
Playwright Young Jean Lee’s play will be performed in the Black Box Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:00 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. on October 3, 4 and 5. Students can watch for 9 dollars, adults for 17 dollars, seniors for 14 dollars, and 6 dollars for a child, according to the Black Box Theatre.
According to the director, Mikael Burke, Lee wanted to write something that scared her.
“She wanted to write about the experience of living in America as a non-white person, as a race that is not her own, [and] the experience of being black in the theater industry in this country,” Burke said.
The play starts with a “a foul-mouthed, ranting comedian, a young rapper who ends up in prison, and ends with a twist that will compel audience members to consider the many ways they may view the world through racial lenses,” according to the NIU School of Theater and Art. Lee did a successful job portraying what she finds scary while raising awareness in the process.
The director and cast members understand how this play could seem like an offensive hit at white people, but it's not in the slightest.
When cast member Brandon Sapp tells people to come see the play, he doesn't tell them to come see the black experience. The play is for everyone.
“This is a play that teaches world perception that we all need to think. A universal message,” Sapp said.
“The play is not about saying white people are bad. [They] need to wake up and acknowledge the system [they’ve] created and the way it's impacting [people of color] so we can all move past it,” Burke said.
“You may feel uncomfortable, but you’re supposed to be uncomfortable,” cast member Tiera Whalum said.
Seldom do students of color receive the opportunity to see a play where they can see themselves on stage, where they can hear feelings of oppression and relate to them.
“This is the first show we've done like this in a long time. This is something students of color on campus can identify with,” Whalum said.
Whether a student is white or of color, this play is a way to connect with one another and empathize with a friend or a chance to be introspective.
“There is not just one way to be black. There are as many different black experiences as there are black bodies on this planet,” Burke said, so any audience member can take something away.
“I want the audience to leave thinking, to have more of a societal reflection,” cast member Jonathan O’Brien said.
The play did an excellent job at shedding light on difficult topics to digest in an enlightening fashion, without spreading more hate.
As the actors performed on stage they moved like a video game character standing in one position, indicating people of color are puppets under the control of white people in power.
The audience saw white supremist control when the actors were held by mute white people dressed in all black clothing. After each performance, the mute white people would walk to an actor and direct them off stage. In between performances, these mute white actors would change another actors’ clothes as they stood, doll like and lifeless.
Even on stage, acting, these actors were still controlled in a sense, unallowed to be their own self with talents and opportunity because they were still in the palm of a white person’s hand. That subtle message spoke volumes and communicated a recurring frustration without explicitly targeting another person.
It was real.