Bring the family to check out NIU and the DeKalb area with NIU’s annual Family Weekend, Oct. 4-6. There are suggested area hotels and parking available on Orientation and Family Connections’ website.
Jonamac Orchard is hosting events all weekend, including a corn maze, pumpkin picking and food trucks.
Bring your tent and camp by the west lagoon Friday night. Registration for dinner and breakfast at the lagoon can be found here. Compete in a disc golf tournament on Saturday.
Purchase tickets for Saturday’s football game against Ball State University at a discounted rate of $15 per ticket using promotion code FAMILY at check out.
Finish the weekend by paddling the Kishwaukee River Sunday afternoon.
