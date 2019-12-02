'Nutcracker' ballet to arrive at Egyptian Theatre
Students of the Beth Fowler School of Dance, will be performing the ballet “The Nutcracker” Friday through Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. The ballet will open at 7 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday performances and 2 p.m. for the Sunday performance.

Regular tickets will be $21 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under, with premium tickets costing $26 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under. Children age 3 and under will be free, according to the Egyptian Theatre website. Prices will be raised by $3 for adults for both regular and premium seating starting Dec. 2.

This will be the Twenty Sixth annual production of “The Nutcracker,” and it has become a holiday tradition, according to the Egyptian Theatre website. 

“It’s the classic ‘Nutcracker’ storyline with a very high level of dance,” Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director at the Egyptian Theatre, said. “We love to offer something that becomes a family tradition for people, and it’s nice to offer consistency for those in the community.”

The ballet, featuring the music by Russian composer Pytor Tchaikovsky, tells the story of a girl named Clara who receives a toy nutcracker at her family Christmas party. That same night her dreams takes her to a world where the nutcracker comes to life and fights the evil Rat King.

The Nutcracker transforms into a prince and escorts Clara on an adventure through a snowy forest into the Land of Sweets, according to the school’s website.

The Beth Fowler Dance Company, 303 West Main St., Genoa, was founded by Beth Fowler in 1994 and has continued to educate students in different styles of dance, according to the school’s official website. 

According to the school’s website, the dance group is made up of beginners, professional dancers and artists. In last years twenty fifth annual production, the show had the additions of new props, scenery and special effects.

This included snow falling in select seating. This year the same props and special effects will be included in the performance.

