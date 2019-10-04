Paddle the Kishwaukee cancelled, other outdoor events to continue for Family Weekend

NIU Adventure Center, located at 325 N. Annie Glidden Rd. DeKalb IL. was hosting a paddle session on the Kishwaukee river from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday. Because of watercraft, the event had to be canceled this weekend.
The event entailed a 4-mile section of the Kishwaukee River for $30. Those interested had to register on the DeKalb Park District website.
At NIU’s Adventure Center, 325 N. Annie Glidden Road, on the west side of the Student Recreation Center attendees were to meet for transportation to and from the river.
“Water levels will dictate the type of watercraft options available including standup paddleboarding, kayaking and/or canoeing,” according to the schedule on Northern Illinois University’s page for Orientation and Family Connections.
Instead of limiting the event to certain water activities, the event had to be canceled altogether.
“Unfortunately we had to cancel it due to the high water levels,” assistant director of outdoor adventures, Christine Lagattolla said.
Despite these cancelations, Outdoor Adventures plans to continue Camp on Campus Friday night and a Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, according to Lagattolla.
Outdoor Adventures will host the Camp on Campus event for students Friday afternoon through Saturday morning by the West Lagoon.
Camp on Campus will have multiple events from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to noon on Saturday, including a fire starting lesson at 7 p.m., a night hike at 9 p.m., live music at 10 p.m. and a disc golf tournament from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event is open to students who want to just enjoy the activities of Friday evening with a $5 entry fee. For students who want to camp out, it costs $7.50 for students to camp with their own equipment and $10 to camp with rented equipment from the Adventure Center, according to the NIU Calendar Webpage.