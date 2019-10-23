Phi Rho Eta to host Lip Sync Competition

DeKALB – Phi Rho Eta is hosting the 11th annual Lip Sync Competition 8 p.m. Thursday, in the Carl Sandburg Auditorium at the Holmes Student Center.
The organizations competing include Phi Rho Eta Fraternity Inc., Present Perfect Modeling Organization, Envy Dance Troupe, Young Beautiful Ladies dance team, Embrace Models, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Paul Gano, an organizer of the event and Program Assistant at the Office of Precollegiate Programs, said. Each group or team will be competing for a cash prize, performing a choreographed dance and lip sync performance.
“It is a lot of fun every year, and it's always fun to see the competition between the teams,” Gano said. “Students should come out to watch the hard work and talents of each dance or modeling organization, while having a great time.”
Phi Rho Eta is hoping to see a lot of students at the event, and the organizations have been preparing their performances for weeks, he said.
Lip sync competitions usually entail taking a song and dancing and acting it out rather than actually singing anything. This means a female can ‘sing’ a song with male vocals and vice versa, as well as the contestants ‘singing’ songs of immense vocal difficulty. Each group will use its own song and style, Gano said.
Admission is $5. Tickets are sold at niutickets.com and doors will open at 7 p.m., an hour before the event begins.