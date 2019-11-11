Piff the Magic Dragon to come to DeKalb

DeKALB – Piff The Magic Dragon, a comedic magician who has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” will be performing 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre.
Piff’s real name is John Van Der Put, and he is from the United Kingdom. He wears a dragon suit, cracks jokes and performs magic, making for a unique combination.
Piff and his two performers have a medieval fantasy theme for the show with some magic and laughs thrown in, described by the Egyptian Theatre's website.
"People have been very excited about Piff," Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director at the Egyptian Theatre, said. "He appeals to such a wide audience with both fans of stand-up comics as well as magic and illusions."
Piff typically performs at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, according to Piff's website.
He was recently named the best comedian, best magic show and best headliner in Vegas in the 2019 Best of Las Vegas Awards, Holcomb said.
The performance is part of Piff’s 2019 tour The Lucky Dragon Show. This is the only time he will be in Illinois until Feb. 28 when he will appear in Skokie, Illinois, according to Piff’s website.
The Egyptian Theatre staff was ecstatic when they were able to get him to stop in DeKalb, Holcomb said. The staff has been excited about Piff for a long time, she said.
The age recommendation for audience members is 13 and up, according to the Egyptian Theatre's website.
Piff will be joined by two co-stars at his Egyptian Theatre performance. The first co-star is his magical chihuahua named Mr. Piffles who is able to perform tricks like levitating, according to Piff's website
Jade Simon, also known as The Girl With The Dragon To-Do List, according to Piff's website, will be performing magic alongside the crew.
Piff is also offering a pre-show event, Piff’s Private Party, that includes a meet and greet, signature and photo opportunities. The event has a maximum of 30 guests and is now sold out, according to the Egyptian Theatre's website.
The remaining seats available range from $30 to $75 for adults and start at $25 for students.