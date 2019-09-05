Poster Fair continues on campus

The Poster Fair kicks off the fall semester by giving students a wide variety of different themes and designs to choose from to decorate their rooms.
The event is taking place this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is being held in the MLK commons on Sept. 4 and 6 and outside the Campus Life Building on Sept. 5. “I had heard about the event through social media and I was surprised to see their collection,” junior business administration major Darius Jones said. “They do have something for everyone.”
“The event is a good one to help new students that may not have brought something to decorate their room or they may find something that they had not have had and want to have it up in their room,” Alex Pitner, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said. “Students might be able to connect with others by going to the event and, again, this helps new students make their space their own and feel at home.”
Being comfortable and making a home at college are essential if students are going to survive at NIU. Whether the thing that makes them feel at home is an inspirational quote or an album cover of a favorite band, the poster fair has got it covered. “We want students to feel at home when they are here at Northern Illinois University,” Pitner said. “[The poster fair] provides students an opportunity to decorate their spaces and feel they are home while they are here for school.”