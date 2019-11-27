Posthumous album details rapper Lil Peep's inner demons

The work of many deceased writers and artists has been discovered and appreciated long after their passing. Typically, their struggles with substance abuse and mental illness contribute to their posthumous releases.
The unforgettable afterlife of rapper Lil Peep began with his documentary and unreleased album called “Everybody’s Everything,” because these works communicated his struggles and honored his art.
Lil Peep’s recent album and documentary was released Nov. 15, on the two years anniversary of his death. It sends the listener into his state of mind at the time and allows them to remember him.
Due to Lil Peep’s battle with depression and bipolar disorder, he used drugs to self-medicate and cope with his obstacles. Two weeks after his 21st birthday, Lil Peep died on Nov. 15, 2017 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.
His career, although it came to an end earlier than expected, posthumously continues in “Everybody’s Everything.” Artists, such as well known ones like Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe, don’t typically leave a positive or happy story, because their lives weren't glamorous.
Art could not be related to by others if the artist’s life was perfect, and that's what makes Lil Peep’s new album valuable. It breathes life into his unfortunate yet influentially chaotic life.
A notable song on the album, which consists of 19 songs, is “Liar.” The chorus goes, “Call it rap, call it pop, boy, yeah (Call it rap, call it pop, boy)/ Call it what you want, boy, yeah (Call it what you want, boy).”
When Lil Peep overdosed, he was at the height of his career and in an unexpected spotlight with a goth rapper flow no one had seen in the industry before. However, the young artist’s motive for his career was supporting his mother, not the countless eyes of fans. Being put in a genre “box” frustrated Lil Peep, who merely wanted to portray how he felt through music and defy labels.
It was different and fresh of Lil Peep to not only record a song that blends genres, but explicitly say his music steps outside boxes.
Another excellent song on the album is “When I Lie.” The song tells a story of a girl Lil Peep fell in love with. This girl has sought love in many men who've tried to save her, but did not succeed. She finds peace when she's under the influence of drugs. Lil Peep expresses the internal storm she stirs inside him.
Nonetheless, despite the pain and exhaustion she caused, he sings, “I watched her walk away, but don’t tell me she ain’t mine (Tell me she ain't mine) / She’s got this little blade and she cuts me when I lie (Cuts me when I lie).”
Although toxic, Lil Peep’s relationship with not only others, but himself scrapes the surface for why he took drugs and ultimately overdosed. The details may be sad, but they are important to acknowledge because they are important parts of Lil Peep’s story.
The positive aspects of someone’s life should not outweigh negative outcomes, but should be appreciated all the same. This album does exactly that.