Prince tribute band to arrive in DeKalb

Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones, a Prince tribute band, will pour purple rain over DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. The band will play the entire Purple Rain album by the late musician Prince, who passed away in 2016 following a drug overdose.
“It's going to be like you're watching Prince reincarnated,” Jeanine Holcomb, Marketing & Communications Director of the Egyptian Theatre, said.
Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones formed in 2011 in Portland, Maine. The lead singer is a skinny petite man, like Prince, and his vocals are phenomenal, so the audience will truly feel like they’re back in the 1980s and early 1990s, according to Holcomb.
While this will be the band’s first time visiting DeKalb, the Egyptian Theatre has worked with their agent before for past productions, including the recent Martin and Lewis Tribute Show which performed Oct. 25 at the Egyptian Theatre.
“We've had a really good working relationship,” Holcomb said.
The Egyptian Theatre decided to bring the band in because Alex Nerad, the Executive Director of the Egyptian Theatre, was floored by the lead performer’s ability to not only look like Prince, but to dance, move and sing like Prince, Holcomb said. The band brought Prince back to life with their performance, mastering the swagger the Grammy-winning artist was known for and the apparel he shined in, according to Holcomb.
The staff at the theatre are continuously working to find entertainment for everyone in DeKalb to enjoy. Recently they hosted Swan Lake Ballet, and now a Prince tribute band is paying a visit. “We are always looking for shows that might speak to a different audience, whether that be a different generation, or a totally different genre. The theatre wants to welcome different shows for different folks,” Holcomb said.
Those who attend do not have to be a die hard Prince fan, nor do they have to grow up in the time he was the most popular. “Whether you know Prince's music or not, you should still have a great time,” Holcomb said.