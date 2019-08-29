Pulitzer Prize winning play comes to DeKalb

DeKALB- The Pulitzer Prize-winning play “August: Osage County” will be brought to life at the Stage Coach Players theater, 125 S. 5th St. The drama tells the story of a volatile family reunited by mysterious circumstances and the secrets that emerge as a result. With a 13 person cast, the play will “expose the dark side of the Midwestern American family,” according to the Stage Coach Players website. “August: Osage County” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 6 and 7, 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Stage Coach Players theater. Tickets are on sale on the Stage Coach Players website.